Community members are invited to join Healthy Acadia on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 5-6 p.m., via Zoom for, “Creating Peace Within Ourselves Supports Peace for the World,” with special guest Satya Kaur Khalsa. The free online event is the latest installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

Discover the profound benefits of mindfulness in this transformative workshop. Join Satya Kaur Khalsa for an exploration of what peace is and how we can live it.

How we embody peace within ourselves will bring about transformation on the planet. Join Satya Kaur Khalsa for a deeply enriching experience that delves into the art of living in the present moment, reducing stress, and enhancing overall well-being. Gain useful experiential tools for ending our internal wars so that we can be at peace with ourselves and others.

Pre-registration is required for this free event. Participants are asked to bring writing materials to the workshop. To register and receive the Zoom link, go to bit.ly/mindful-11223.

Satya Kaur Khalsa is an informational healthcare practitioner supporting self-healing, with experience in yogic and Ayurvedic teachings. “I live off-grid and out-of-the-box with two magical cats and 127 gray whales.”

For additional information about this and future mindfulness events in the series or additional programs focused on building skills that promote mindful living, contact Ursula Hanson at ursula@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for everyone to lead healthy lives. They serve Washington and Hancock counties and provide additional community health support and leadership across Maine. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit healthyacadia.org.