NEWCASTLE — The Lincoln County Democratic Committee will hold its next hybrid meeting on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Newcastle Fire Station, 86 River Road in Newcastle, and online via Zoom.

The Maine Council on Aging has launched a new anti-ageism movement in Maine called the Power in Aging Project. The goal of the project is to build a more age-positive culture in Maine through conversation and action. Don Harden of Portland, a founding board member of the Maine Council on Aging and coordinator of the Power in Aging Project, will lead a discussion on positive aging during the LCDC October meeting.

“When you look at yourself as an older person, what do you see?” asked Harden, when explaining the topic to LCDC Executive Committee member Barbara Cray of Westport.

“It turns out that what we think, feel, and believe about getting older matters. If we live with positive beliefs about our own aging, research has found that we’re likely to live 7.5 years longer than those who believe aging is about disease and decline. So, why are so many of us worried about aging and being old? We’ve been brainwashed by ageism,” Harden explained.

Harden has been affiliated with Catholic Charities Maine for over 43 years, most recently as director of aging services. He was co-convener of the Maine Aging Initiative’s Workgroup on Workforce and the Economy, served on the Legislative Long-Term Care Workforce Commission, and represents the voice of older workers on the State Workforce Board.

All Lincoln County Democrats and other progressively-minded voters or seasonal visitors are welcome to attend. Pre-registration is not required to attend the meeting in person but is required for non-voting members who wish to receive the Zoom link, phone-in details and reminder emails. Register at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/meet before noon the day of the meeting to ensure access. They will also do their best to accommodate last-minute registrations.

LCDC voting members will automatically receive the Zoom log on information and reminders by email. Those interested in becoming a voting member must be a registered Democrat in Lincoln County and may make their interest known by indicating such at the in-person meeting, on the meeting registration form https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/meet, or by emailing info@lincolncountydemocrats.com.

Information about the committee, its meetings and other activities may be found at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com.