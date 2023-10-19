BIDDEFORD — Saco Valley Land Trust and Heart of Biddeford are hosting a city tree walk in Downtown Biddeford. The walk will be led by Maine Master Naturalists, Raquel Miller and Gracie Ballou on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Participants are encouraged to grab a beverage at Elements: Books Coffee Beer located at 265 Main Street and meet outside the café at 10 a.m. on Main Street.

The walk will continue down Main Street where participants will explore the coniferous and deciduous trees while also learning how to use leaves, twigs, and bark to identify these species.

Registration is not required and the event is free. Email awilson@sacovalleylandtrust.org with questions.

Learn more about this event on Saco Valley Land Trust’s website: www.sacovalleylandtrust.org/events.