Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce welcomes Michael Guarino as its new community engagement specialist.

Guarino, who was the associate director for the Maine Sports Commission and former community relations director at Snow Pond Center for the Arts in Sidney, has 25 years of tourism, community relations, and event experience in Maine. He currently chairs the Kennebec Valley Tourism Council and has operated Maine Wilderness Tours since 1996. Guarino is a graduate of Thomas College in Waterville with a master’s in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in marketing/management.

This new position will work with event organizers to secure the Mid-Maine region as their destination for a variety of events and conferences while developing and implementing strategies to engage local businesses.

Mid-Maine Chamber President and CEO Kimberly Lindlof said of Guarino, “Mike brings a vast knowledge of event and tourism expertise, destination management experience, and business connectivity to our team. We are excited to have a point person here at the Chamber to roll out the red carpet for event organizers interested in bringing their activities to our region. Staff and volunteers alike are pleased to welcome him onboard.”



Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce's membership region includes: Albion, Belgrade, Belgrade Lakes, Benton, Burnham, China, Clinton, Fairfield, Hinckley, Norridgewock, Oakland, Rome, Shawmut, Sidney, South China, Thorndike, Unity, Vassalboro, Waterville, and Winslow. For more information on becoming a member of the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, call 207-873-3315 or visit www.midmainechamber.com.