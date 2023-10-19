THOMASTON — The town of Thomaston invites its residents and neighbors to come together for a day of community volunteering during “Together for Thomaston.” This special event aims to connect people who live, work, learn, recreate, and worship in Thomaston with local non-profit organizations that play a vital role in the community.

Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to join this wonderful initiative. Whether you’re a high school student looking to fulfill community service hours, a member of a church group, part of a family, or representing a local business, your participation is highly valued.

The following non-profit organizations in Thomaston will be participating in Together for Thomaston: The Knox Museum, Watts Hall Community Players, Thomaston Public Library, Georges River Land Trust, Watts Hall Community Arts, and Pope Memorial Humane Society.

Volunteers will be needed not only for project work but also to assist with event registration beforehand and contribute to the wrap-up party at the end of the day. The projects themselves encompass a variety of tasks, including trail work at the Water Tower Trail, reorganizing the children’s and non-fiction sections at the Library, and helping Watts Hall Community Players clean out their costume loft, among others.

The Together for Thomaston event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration will begin at 8:15 a.m. at 13 Valley Street in Thomaston. Following the rewarding morning of community service, there will be a wrap-up party starting at 12:15 p.m.

To view a full description of the available projects and to register for the event, please visit our online registration form at https://forms.office.com/r/t6Bj3rDqz1. Pre-registration for volunteer projects is required.

For any questions or additional information, please contact Kendray Rodriguez, the community & economic development coordinator for the Town of Thomaston, at krodriguez@thomastonmaine.gov.

Together for Thomaston promises to be an enriching day for both volunteers and the entire community. By lending a helping hand and fostering deeper connections, we can make Thomaston an even better place to live, work, and thrive.

Join us on Oct. 21st and be a part of the change. Together, we can make a difference in Thomaston!