Five people were arrested for outstanding warrants on Thursday after police responded to a home on Hancock Street in Bangor for a report of a person being threatened with a weapon.

Police responded to the scene around 10 a.m. after receiving the report and closed the intersection of Hancock and Birch streets. Seven Bangor Police Department cruisers patrolled the area near 385 Hancock St. and at least four officers with rifles surrounded the house.

When police arrived on scene, people refused to come out of the house, said Sgt. Jason McAmbley, a spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

Throughout the next hour, 11 people came out of the house with their hands in the air. Police searched them as they emerged from the building.

Detectives interviewed the people who left the house to determine what happened, McAmbley said. There was not enough reason for police to continue to stay at the scene and not enough evidence for a search warrant, he said.

“It was, as one officer called it, a kernel of truth and a bucket of lies,” McAmbley said.

Police arrested five people who had outstanding warrants, McAmbley said. The warrants were misdemeanor charges, including failure to appear and possession. They were taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

The roads reopened around 11:55 a.m.