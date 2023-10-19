PORTLAND, Maine — Even with summer ending and the colder months setting in, city restaurants continue to open, expand and close at a regular, and still dizzying pace.

New culinary options headed to Portland include a gastro pub, a wine bar and an herbal tea-purveying botanical apothecary. Among the food businesses bowing out of the local scene are a beer tasting room, a neighborhood bar and a combination cafe, foodie marketplace and event space.

Thistle & Grouse, 10 Cotton St.

This new gastro pub is slated to open by the end of November in a space formerly housing Rivalries sports bar. Thistle & Grouse will emphasize locally sourced ingredients, according to the Portland Food Map.

The restaurant is also expected to sport a large central bar with an interior design inspired by the owner’s recent travels in Scotland. Two stories of dining will combine to offer 108 seats.

“We want this space to be welcoming, to be a neighborhood spot, to be a place to come enjoy drinks and small plates with coworkers after work on a Tuesday, a casual date night on a Friday, or your watering hole after cheering on @blackbearnation to a win,” a recent social media post by the owners reads, referencing University of Maine sports teams.

Kimberly Kraus and chef Bobby Will are launching Thistle & Grouse. Will was executive chef at Saltaire Oyster Bar in Port Chester, New York, when The New York Times gave it an impressive review in 2015. Julia Mcinnis will be the general manager. Corey Schallek will manage the bar.

“All four worked together at Kraus’ and Will’s former restaurant Salt and Steel in Bar Harbor,” the Portland Food Map points out.

A seven-page menu posted by the Map includes oysters as well as charcuterie and sea-cuterie boards. The menu also lists Maine grain cornmeal waffles, pork meatloaf and chicken chorizo perogies.

Angoor Wine Bar, 120 Fore St.

Rafael Dones and Sangeeta Nasiff plan to open a Puerto Rican and Indian inspired wine bar before the end of the year. The culturally divergent couple — he’s Purto Rican and she’s Indian — fell in love over their shared appreciation for the grape-based spirit.

“The moment we shared our first glass of wine, we realized our common passion for this exquisite drink,” they posted on their website, adding, “Angoor, meaning grape in Hindi, symbolizes the very foundation of our love and commitment.”

The couple plans on meting out their wines in two, four- and six-ounce servings from self-serve dispensers, according to an interview in the October issue of Portland City Lifestyle magazine. The informal approach is meant to encourage customers to try new flavors and varieties without committing to a full glass or bottle.

Botanically Curious, 419 Congress st.

This new venture is now under construction and is expected to open before winter. The large space is expected to house a retail herbal apothecary, which will also serve ​​custom blended herbal teas and mocktails.

The Portland Food Map reports owner Paula Kersch will run a herbal consulting arm of the business and host a meeting space at the location, as well.

“The floor plan also has a mixed-use space to host movement-based classes like barre, herbal workshops and other group activities,” the Map states. “A back room is being designed with a more library vibe with books and periodicals about herbal medicine.”

Banded Brewing, 82 Hanover St.

This Biddeford-based brewery isn’t going anywhere, but its Portland taproom closed last weekend. Those in charge cited the need to focus resources on the York County home location, instead.

“Biddeford has always been our home,” reads a post on Instagram announcing the closure. “Thank you for the past three years in Portland.”

Banded Brewing, originally known as Banded Horn Brewing, was first opened in 2013 by Ian McConnell. It was Biddeford’s first brewery. The city now sports several.

The Danforth, 211 Danforth St.

This West End bar and restaurant closed its doors for good on Sept. 23 citing non-specific business-related woes.

“The unfortunate reality is that we have been unable to find a path that would sustain the business financially and ensure its future,” reads one of The Danforth’s Instagram posts.

The restaurant, known as both a neighborhood joint as well as tourist destination, opened in July 2022 and lasted just 14 months.

The Makers Galley, 5 Commercial St.

Owner Rachel Sagiroglu announced plans to close this combination cafe and foodie event space on Sept. 14 and the business ceased operations on Sept 27. It first opened in November 2021.

“I can no longer carry the burden of the rising costs impacting restaurants in Maine and the constant staffing challenges,” Sagiroglu wrote in an Instagram post.

In addition to serving food, the Maker’s Galley also hosted cooking classes and food prep-themed team building events.

Sagiroglu stated she’d continue to operate a catering and private chef business under the Experience Maine brand.