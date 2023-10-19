The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set news policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Susan Atkinson is a volunteer for the Citizens Climate Lobby. She wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.

Halloween is a time when we explore our fears, face the skeletons and ghouls of our past, and try on new identities. We can do that for climate change as well by looking at the scary parts as challenges we can overcome together.

Addressing climate change requires collective action and partnership at various levels, from individuals, business, industry and government.

The needle is moving forward on positive steps we have taken to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act last year, which allocates billions of dollars toward America’s clean energy transition. Both red and blue districts across the country are benefiting in job creation.

Awareness of the climate issue is shifting, and there is an appetite to reduce emissions. Yale University’s Climate Opinion Maps show how Americans’ climate change beliefs, risk perception and policy support vary across the country. Nationwide, concern about global warming is rising, concurrently with our temperatures and extreme weather disasters. More than 70 percent of Americans are now concerned that climate change will harm future generations. With changing attitudes, we are more likely to see increasing support for future climate legislation. This is important, because even with the emission cuts projected by the IRA, America is not yet on track to meet its commitment of 50 percent emissions reductions by 2030.

More conservatives are joining the climate conversation in Congress. Utah U.S. Rep. John Curtis founded the Conservative Climate Caucus in 2021 to educate House Republicans on climate policies and legislation consistent with conservative values. Conservatives support innovation and effective market-based policy that’s pro-business and reduces government regulation. Future legislation must be bipartisan to remain consistent in changing administrations, so the 85 Republican members in the caucus play a key role.

We need conservatives on board, and conservative organizations are popping up to lend their voices. Check out the Conservative Energy Network, the American Conservation Coalition, the Western Way and republicEn.

The clock is ticking, emissions are still rising and future impacts increase as greenhouse gases accumulate in our atmosphere. Stewardship of the earth is in jeopardy. Too many of us are wasting too much precious time and energy fighting each other when we should be joining forces to fix the mess we’re in.

Democrats and Republicans must work together on this. Cooperation and collaboration are required of both parties for meaningful change. Political divisiveness that drives wedges instead of building bridges and leaves America unable to move forward may be the scariest scenario.

We need to strengthen and grow the bench of Republicans and Democrats working together in Washington to address climate change. We need to create the political will for effective climate legislation. That’s where everyday citizens like you and I can help. Action is the antidote to concern and despair.

One action a citizen can take is mailing or calling their senators and U.S. representative. Tell them your concerns about climate change. Nothing changes if we keep quiet. Legislators are more likely to sponsor or vote for climate legislation if they know they have constituent support.

Talk with your friends about the problem we face and the better future you want to build. This doesn’t have to be a scary conversation. We all want abundant, affordable, reliable, clean energy that creates new economic opportunities in our communities.

To make a difference, there are many good solution-based organizations to volunteer with. Working with others gives you a chance to meet and advance clean energy in your community. Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that empowers everyday people to work with their members of Congress for effective policy solutions. It advocates for the single-most powerful tool available to reduce America’s carbon pollution: a carbon fee and dividend, a solution endorsed by 28 Nobel Laureate economists. Also, 350.org and the Climate Reality Project are working to build a sustainable future within a global network.

Climate change is here. We can watch it play out like a horror movie, with our fingers covering our eyes. Or we can get involved. Regardless of political affiliation, we are all in this predicament together. We must work together to solve it.

Shed complacency and try on the new identity of “climate hero.” Put away the skeletons of fear and worry. The past is past. Commit to a clean energy future and help make it happen, one small action at a time.