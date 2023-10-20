The high-energy show will feature the music of Adele, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Cher, and more.

BANGOR — Break out your wig and don your stetson for a dressed-up, stomp-your-feet night as Material Girls, a tribute to iconic singers, comes to The Gracie Theatre on Friday, Oct. 27, kicking off the venue’s 12th season.

Material Girls is a crowd-pleasing, high-energy show backed by a rock band that features three female singers recreating and celebrating the stars who topped pop charts for decades including Adele, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Cher, Annie Lennox, and Shania. With the hits being played chord-by-chord exactly like the originals, audience members will forget they are at a tribute show.

“The high-energy excitement of Material Girls is the perfect way to kick off our 12th season. The performers are look-likes and sound-a-likes of these iconic stars,” said Jeri Misler, managing artistic director for The Gracie. “We are so grateful to our show sponsor, the Mimi Foundation, and our season sponsor, Bangor Savings Bank, for their support.”

The show will have a bit of interactive fun for audience members too as The Gracie will hold a costume contest the evening of the performance. Theatergoers are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Material Girl to participate. Spotters will choose contest finalists from the audience and the winner will be selected by one of the performers during intermission.

Material Girls is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $28.50 to $40 depending on the seats and can be purchased online at The Gracie Theatre website, www.gracietheatre.com or by calling the box office at 207-941-7888. There’s a $2.50 per ticket fee added to each ticket with a $10 maximum fee per order. Groups of 10 or more are entitled to a 10 percent discount.