George Stevens Academy is closing two wings of its gymnasium building because of “compromised” roofs.

The west wing, which houses locker rooms and three classrooms, was closed over the summer, while the east wing, which houses a cafeteria, kitchen and two classrooms, will close after the Thanksgiving break, according to the Castine Patriot.

That comes after an inspection of both wings by Portland-based engineering firm Thornton Tomasetti found the roofs were “compromised” and “failed,” including a mid-section of the west wing where the middle steel deck was “completely corroded through,” the Patriot reported.

The roofs aren’t safe for people to walk on, and they must be free of snow to use the space below.

At minimum, the private Blue Hill school must strip the roof to inspect for more damage, add a new steel deck and re-roof both wings, according to the Patriot.

It’s unclear at this time how the closures will affect mealtimes, but interim Head of School Shelley Jackson told the Patriot that students may need to bring their own lunches as a short-term solution.

Jackson is confident George Stevens Academy’s remaining classrooms can absorb the students displaced by the closure of the two wings.

Money for the repairs will come from either a fundraising campaign or grants, not George Stevens Academy’s operating budget, Sally Mills, chair of the board of trustees, told the newspaper.