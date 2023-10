Friday, Oct. 20

8-player large North quarterfinals

Held at site of higher seed

No. 5 Waterville at No. 4 Mountain Valley, 7 p.m.

8-player large South quarterfinals

Held at site of higher seed

No. 6 Lake Region at No. 2 Mt. Ararat/Hyde, 7 p.m.

8-player small North quarterfinals

Held at site of higher seed

No. 7 Ellsworth/Sumner at No. 2 Bucksport, 7 p.m.

8-player small South quarterfinals

Held at site of higher seed

No. 7 Traip Academy at No. 2 Dirigo, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

8-player large South quarterfinals

Held at site of higher seed

Brunswick 68, Gray-New Gloucester 34