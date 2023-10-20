If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

An Enfield man accused of assaulting a woman and animal cruelty was arrested Thursday.

Logan Ireland, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and cruelty to animals, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a call Tuesday morning allegedly Ireland attempted to strangle a woman and harmed animals.

Deputies unsuccessfully attempted to contact Ireland about the charges. After determining he was at his Enfield residence, tactical teams from the sheriff’s office and Maine State Police went there to take Ireland into custody about 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Officers made multiple calls to Ireland from outside the home until he exited and was placed under arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

No additional information was released.