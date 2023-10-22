The 2023 edition of New England Super Lawyers© has recognized a total of 39 Verrill attorneys for excellence in their individual areas of practice.

Only the top 5 percent of attorneys in each New England state are included in the Super Lawyers guide, and only the top 2.5 percent in each state are selected as Rising Stars. Rising Stars are categorized as the best attorneys under 40 or those who have been practicing for 10 years or less. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations.

Below is the listing, by resident office, of attorneys from Verrill who have been honored as New England Super Lawyers and Rising Stars©.

Westport, Conn.

• Andrew B. Nevas (Estate & Trust Litigation)

• Frank J. Silvestri, Jr. (Business Litigation)

• Calvin K. Woo (Business Litigation)

Rising Stars

• Kristen G. Rossetti (Business Litigation)

• Victoria Cascarelli (Family Law)

Portland, Maine

• Juliet T. Browne (Environmental)

• Roger A. Clement, Jr. (Bankruptcy: Business)

• Philip M. Coffin III (Personal Injury Medical Malpractice: Defense)

• James I. Cohen (Utilities)

• Martha C. Gaythwaite (Personal Injury Products: Defense)

• John P. Giffune (Construction Litigation)

• Kurt E. Klebe (Estate & Probate)

• Suzanne E. Meeker (Employee Benefits)

• A. Robert Ruesch (Construction Litigation)

Rising Stars

• Tawny L. Alvarez (Employment & Labor)

• Cyrus E. Cheslak (Civil Litigation: Defense)

• Becky Lessard (Intellectual Property)

• Marie J. Mueller (Construction Litigation)

• Jeffrey D. Russell (Civil Litigation: Defense)

• Stephen Segal (Business Litigation)

• Mathew J. Todaro (Environmental)

• William Townshend (Estate Planning & Probate)

Boston, Mass.

• Thomas O. Bean (Business Litigation)

• Francesco A. De Vito (Real Estate)

• Michael L. Fay (Estate & Probate)

• Michael K. Fee (Criminal Defense: White Collar)

• Brian M. Hurley (Land Use/Zoning)

• Regina M. Hurley (Family Law)

• Kyle T. MacDonald (Family Law)

• Ruth Mattson (Estate & Probate)

• Daniel J. Ossoff (Real Estate)

• Mary H. Schmidt (Estate & Probate)

Rising Stars

• Rachel A. Deering (Family Law)

• Kristin S. Doeberl (Family Law)

• Margaret C. Fitzgerald (Insurance Coverage)

• Katherine E. Galloway (Estate & Probate)

• Eugene H. Ho (Mergers & Acquisitions)

• Danielle R. Starr (Family Law)

• Hannah Zukoff (Family Law)

