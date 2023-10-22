Police are investigating after a Detroit synagogue board president was found dead outside her home early Saturday.

Detroit police have not released the victim’s name, but the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue announced the death of synagogue Board President Samantha Woll just after 2 p.m. Saturday on Facebook.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected death of Samantha Woll, our Board President. At this point we do not have more information, but will share more when it becomes available. …

“May her memory be a blessing,” synagogue officials said.

Detroit police were called to the scene regarding someone “lying on the ground unresponsive,” according to a news release.

Investigators found multiple stab wounds to the victim’s body and medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Officers followed a trail of blood leading to the victim’s home, the location that investigators believe the homicide took place, police said. The motive for the killing was unknown, police said.

A law enforcement agent walks near the scene near the scene where a Detroit synagogue president, Samantha Woll, was found dead in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Woll, a Detroit synagogue president was found slain outside her home with multiple stab wounds Saturday, police said. Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / AP

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said on X she was “shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder.

“Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known. She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone.”

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., said on X that Woll had helped lead her office during her first full term.

“She did for our team as Deputy District Director what came so naturally to her: helping others & serving constituents. Separately, in politics & in the Jewish community, she dedicated her short life to building understanding across faiths, bringing light in the face of darkness,” Slotkin wrote.

“My heart aches that we have lost someone so dedicated to serving others in such a senseless act. I’ll miss her relentless desire to serve & her bright smile seemingly everywhere across the Detroit area. Team Slotkin shares in the deep grief of her family & her greater community.”

Mayor Mike Duggan released a statement saying he was devastated “to learn of the loss of one of Detroit’s great young leaders — Samantha Woll.

“Just weeks ago, I shared a day of joy with Sam at the dedication of the newly renovated Downtown Synagogue. It was a project she successfully led with great pride and enthusiasm.

“Sam’s loss has left a huge hole in the Detroit community. This entire city joins with her family and friends in mourning her tragic death.”

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., said she and Woll attended school together and Woll “motivated by her faith, used her life and her light to make the world better. …

“Sam was the brightest light and one of the most talented people in politics, guided by her big heart.”

In a statement posted on social media, Rep. Noah Arbit, a Jewish Democrat, described Woll as the “kindest, most beautiful soul.”

“I am shattered and broken and unable to move. There are no words. The kindest, most beautiful soul taken in the most evil, brutal way,” Arbit wrote. “Sam was committed to justice and equality. In her name we will never give up. Baruch Dayan Emet, Sam. You were so loved and cherished.”