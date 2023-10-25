Maine residents and visitors will need to get permits for larger campfires under a law that took effect Wednesday.

The new law applies to recreational fires exceeding 3 feet in height and diameter that are not for debris disposal or burning brush. A “recreational campfire” is an outdoor fire used for cooking, personal warmth, light, or ceremonial or aesthetic purposes, as well as a fire contained within an outdoor fireplace.

Here’s what you need to know.

Why was the new law needed?

Gov. Janet Mills signed the bill from Sen. Chip Curry, D-Belfast, in May, and it aims to reduce the risk of larger campfires getting out of control and causing wildfires. The Maine Forest Service said the top cause of wildfires in the state are fires that are too large or left unattended.

The law, which takes effect along with a host of other new state laws Wednesday, also makes it illegal to burn fires outdoors during red flag warning days.

How do you get burn permits?

The burn permits needed for fires larger than the specified dimensions, often known as are available for free online starting after 9 a.m. Wednesday at maineburnpermit.com. Permits are also available at local fire departments.

Permits for burning brush and wood debris are not affected by the new law and are still required under existing regulations.

An awareness campaign will continue into 2024.

Forest rangers launched an awareness campaign on the new law that will continue through spring of 2024.

Rangers have distributed brochures and displayed posters at various events, and the Maine Forest Service worked with InforME to update the online burn permit system to reflect changes under the new law. Those seeking posters on the new changes can also find a downloadable version on the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s website.