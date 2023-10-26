Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to low 70s from north to south, with cloudy skies up north and partly sunny skies down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Lewiston Police said in a Facebook post that they were dealing with an active shooter incident at Schemengees Bar and Grille and Sparetime Recreation.

The alert for Lewiston was made shortly after 8 p.m. as the sheriff’s office reported that law enforcement agencies were investigating “two active shooter events.” Officials issued an update around 10 p.m. for what they described as a manhunt.

“I am honestly in a state of shock. I am blessed that my team responded quickly and everyone is safe,” Small told The Associated Press. “But the same time, my heart is broken for this area and for what everyone is dealing with. I just feel numb.”

What we know so far:

A public bulletin says the suspect, Robert Card, had been trained as a firearms instructor at a U.S. Army Reserve training facility in Maine.

State Police have identified 40-year-old Robert R. Card II as a person of interest in the shootings, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Police found Card’s car along Route 196 and they are searching for him. AS OF 1 AM

The person-of-interest is still at large after shootings and police have issued a county-wide alert to lookout for Card, Maine Department of Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said. AS OF 1 AM

Saco is home to the Lt. Col. Charles L Butler Army Reserve Center, which houses the 3 Battalion, 304 Regiment and the 94 Military Police Company Detachment 1, according to the U.S. Army Reserves.

Maine political leaders expressed sadness and horror over the tragedy unfolding in Lewiston.

“Right now, all of us are looking to local law enforcement as they gain control of the situation and gather information. Our hearts break for those who are affected and we encourage everyone to follow the directions of the authorities as they conduct their work,” said U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, whose hometown is Lewiston.

The University of New Hampshire survey was the first independent one showing that Question 3 is poised for defeat.

While the push is politically popular, the authority to change these rules rests with a Congress that has not acted on the issue.

The residency probe was one of two cases Republicans have brought against Senate President Troy Jackson.

Nathan MacDonald, Camden Reiss and Christopher Teel are running for one open seat.

At the core of “The Spy Coast” is the character of Maggie Bird, a woman in her 60s with a complicated past in the intelligence community.

“It’s getting to the point where the farther south you go, [hunters] can’t get enough does to keep the populations down.”

