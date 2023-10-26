A dead body was found at a home on Grove Street in Bangor on Thursday morning.

Bangor Police were notified at about 6 a.m. and found the body of an obviously deceased person on the porch of the home. The body will be taken to the office of the chief medical examiner in Augusta for autopsy to determine the cause of death. No foul play is suspected, police said.

The investigation remains open but police said the death does not appear suspicious and it is not connected to the events in Lewiston. No further details were released.