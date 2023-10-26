BOWDOIN, Maine — The hunt for the man accused of killing 18 people and injuring more in Lewiston mass shootings continued into a second day late Thursday after police dramatically surrounded but later mostly left a family property in Bowdoin.

At about 7:15 p.m., reporters heard announcements over a loudspeaker addressing suspected shooter Robert R. Card II by name, saying, “We know you’re inside” and telling the 40-year-old to come out with his hands up.

But the police went quiet after that. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss in an email said that language was part of “standard search warrant announcements” and that police did not know whether he was in that home or others being searched Thursday.

It was unclear exactly which home in the 900 block of Meadow Road was the subject of police activity. Sometime after 4:30 p.m., an FBI agent urged someone to “open the door” at his home on Meadow Road, according to a video posted by a reporter for the cable network NewsNation.

Police appeared to be searching Card’s other home on West Road in Bowdoin earlier in the day. A suicide note addressed to his son was found at a property, including “rantings” as well as more mundane information including bank account information, ABC News reported. Card, an Army reservist, recently got mental health treatment.

Police officers block Meadow Road in Bowdoin on Thursday evening, where journalists had gathered after reports of a loud boom. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

A police officer and dog cross the West Road in Bowdoin on Thursday, near one of Robert R. Card’s residences. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Around 5:30 p.m., several police cars remained lined up on the side of Meadow Road. Reporters were stationed at the base of a hill roughly one-fifth of a mile from a home obscured by a forest, and a plane circled overhead.

Card’s father and brother own a few homes in the area. The suspect and his wife own a home at 941 Meadow Road. Earlier in the day, Katie Card, the alleged shooter’s sister-in-law, issued a statement urging him to turn himself in.

A police officer clears Meadow Road in Bowdoin on Thursday evening, where journalists had gathered after reports of a loud boom. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Maine, regional and international reporters gather around a pair of homeowners on Meadow Road in Bowdoin. The man, who did not want to give his name, said he knew suspected shooter Robert Card’s father. “I feel sorry for him,” he said. “I have a son, too.” Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

BDN writer Michael Shepherd contributed to this report.