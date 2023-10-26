Eighteen are dead and 13 injured after last night’s shootings in Lewiston, Gov. Janet Mills said during a Thursday morning news conference.

The shootings happened just before 7 p.m. at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, previously known as Sparetime Recreation, and at Schemengees Bar & Grille.

Seven people were killed at Just In Time, including one female and six males, Maine State Police Col. William Ross said. Eight people were killed at Schemengees, including seven males inside and one male outside. All died of apparent gunshot wounds.

Multiple people were taken to Central Maine Medical Center and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston and Maine Medical Center in Portland, Ross said. Three of those people died, he said.

Lewiston Shootings Timeline Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 6:56 p.m. The shootings started around 6:56 p.m., Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said during a news conference late Wednesday evening.



Auburn’s communications center received a 911 call at that time about a man shooting in Just -In-Time Recreation at 24 Mollison Way, Maine State Police Col. William Ross said during a news conference Thursday morning.

7:08 p.m. The communications center received “multiple 911 calls about an active shooter” inside Schemengees on Lincoln Street, Ross said during Thursday’s news conference. A large law enforcement response assisted Lewiston police in trying to identify who the shooter was and what was happening, he said. Ross called it a “fast-paced, fast-moving, very fluid scene, very dangerous scene that these guys and girls are going into.” 7:10 p.m. Lewiston resident Robin Payne reported seeing a flurry of police cars, fire trucks and ambulances head toward Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant, located less than a quarter mile from Payne on Lincoln Street, at around 7:10 p.m. 7:24 p.m. Maine Central Healthcare’s trauma center in Lewiston receives its first patient, Chief Medical Officer John Alexander said during a news conference Thursday morning. Within about 45 minutes, medical workers were treating 14 critically ill patients, he said.



The hospital had normal staffing Wednesday night, but because of the influx of patients, about 100 off-duty medical workers came in to help care for patients. That included victims of the shootings and those who were already receiving care at the hospital.



At one point during the evening, there were about 10 ambulance crews outside the trauma center, Alexander said. LifeFlight of Maine as well as nearby medical centers in Boston and Dartmouth provided helicopter services. 7:19 p.m. Footage from Payne’s doorbell camera showed a police officer outside her house with a long gun, and neighbors reported that he told them to go inside. 8:06 p.m. Police released a photo of the shooter to the media. 8:30 p.m. Officials in Auburn urged residents to shelter in place, lock all doors and report suspicious people. 9:17 p.m. Lewiston police released photos of a vehicle they were trying to find: a small white car whose bumper may have been painted black. 9:26 p.m. Lewiston police received a call identifying the man in the distributed photos as Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said. 9:56 p.m. The Lisbon Police Department notified Lewiston police that they located a white Subaru at Paper Mills Trail and Miller Park Boat Launch on Frost Hill in Lisbon, Moss said. The vehicle was traced to Card. Around 11 p.m. Moss confirmed to the Bangor Daily News that Card is a person of interest.



Reunification center opens at Auburn Middle School on 38 Falcon Drive for people searching for their loved ones. Thursday, Oct. 26 Midnight About 40 to 45 people had come through the reunification center shortly after midnight on Thursday, Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque sai Between 11:56 p.m. Wednesday and 2:22 a.m. Thursday The website FlightAware shared an image showing a New Hampshire State Police helicopter searching for Card, a suspect in the Lewiston shootings. Just before 11 a.m. Authorities held a press conference where they confirmed that 18 people were killed and 13 injured. Seven died at Just-In-Time Recreation, eight died at Schemengees and three who had been wounded died at area hospitals, Ross said. Around 3 p.m. Family members of suspect Robert Card urged him to turn himself in. Around 5 p.m. Details began to emerge about the names of the 18 people shot and killed during Wednesday night’s rampage. 7:15 p.m. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home on Meadow Road in Bowdoin. Earlier in the day, another search had occurred at a home on West Road, also in Bowdoin. Friday, Oct. 27 Manhunt continues The search for the suspect in the mass shooting continued overnight and into Friday. Shelter in place orders are ongoing for Androscoggin County and northern Sagadahoc County, and many schools and businesses remain closed.

Lewiston is a special place with a long history of hard work, persistence and faith, and it is known for “opening its big heart to people everywhere,” Mills said.

Her administration is coordinating with local, state and federal officials to offer support to Mainers who may be struggling with the effects of the shootings, including grief counseling and other mental health resources.

“This city did not deserve this terrible assault on its citizens, on its peace of mind, on its sense of security,” Mills said during the news conference.

State police have identified 40-year-old Robert R. Card II as the suspect in the shootings. He is still at large.

Authorities found a white Subaru at Paper Mills Trail and Miller Park Boat Launch on Frost Hill in Lisbon with a registration linked to Card, according to state police.

An arrest warrant for eight counts of murder has been issued for Card. Ross said that the number of counts of murder against Card will likely rise once more of the victims have been identified.

Card is regarded as armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Card is advised not to approach him and report his location to police.

Police declined to identify a possible motive for the shootings during the press conference, or how Card obtained his weapons. Card is a trained firearms instructor for the Army Reserves who had recently reported mental health issues including hearing voices and threatening to “shoot up” a military facility in Saco, according to a state police bulletin.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is providing investigative and tactical support to local law enforcement and the Maine State Police, said Jodi Cohen, a special agent.

Cohen asked the public to stay vigilant and come forward with information that might be helpful to investigators. She pledged to “carry out this case with rigor to get the answers to the questions that this community deserves.”

People with information should call the Maine State Police’s tip line: 207-213-9526 or 207-509-9002.

There are no words to measure the grief of Mainers today, Mills said. The state has long been known as among the safest in the nation, she said.

“This attack strikes at the very heart of who we are and the values we hold dear for this precious place we call home,” she said.

Mills advised those who may be having a hard time processing the shootings to call 988. The suicide and crisis hotline offers 24/7 access to free, confidential counseling.