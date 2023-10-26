Over the last three years, over $100 million has been spent by foreign corporations and their affiliates to influence Mainers in referendum campaigns. Opponents of Question 2 claim that corporations have this right because it’s free speech. I call it pay to play.

Mainers are fighting back. The Legislature passed LD 1610, “An Act to Prohibit Campaign Spending by Foreign Governments,” with bipartisan support. That bill targeted companies under foreign government control and influence. Gov. Janet Mills vetoed it. It’s now Question 2 on the November ballot.

Mills is concerned that LD 1610 could silence U.S. companies that have a small percentage of foreign government ownership. Compare that risk to the known result of allowing foreign corporations practically unlimited spending.

Our voices are effectively silenced by foreign money opposing our homegrown initiatives. Question 2 and Question 3, the Pine Tree Power Company initiative, are on the ballot because of nonpartisan grassroots efforts. Over 67,000 signatures were certified to put Question 2 on the ballot, and 69,735 signatures certified Question 3.

I think the corporate pushback is obscene. According to Ballotpedia’s Question 3 website, as of Sept. 30, Question 3 supporters have raised around $1 million and opponents have raised around $35 million. An estimated $28 million has come from foreign government-owned entities in this election cycle.

Is this a level playing field – $1 million vs. $35 million? Is this freedom of speech?

Thousands of Mainers say no. Join us and vote yes on Question 2 on Nov. 7. Vote yes on Question 3 to support Pine Tree Power, a consumer-owned power company run by Mainers for Mainers.

Rachel Herbener

Belfast