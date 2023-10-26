Sarah Miller worked internationally as an energy and economics journalist and editor for McGraw-Hill and Energy Intelligence. She now lives in Camden, and writes opinion pieces for outlets including Energy Intelligence and a Medium blog.

In 40 years of reporting and editing on international energy, one thing I didn’t hear much about was the “customer base” of the big companies I covered, from oil majors like ExxonMobil and Saudi Aramco to electric utilities such as Spain’s Iberdrola and its US counterparts.

Such firms don’t seem to know or care – or talk to journalists — about their customers. They know about commodity markets, big investors, and Wall Street analysts. They care about making money.

They don’t have to care about customers, because their customers have no choice. They need the gasoline, or natural gas, or electricity these companies sell, and they have to pay what it costs. That goes for OPEC. It goes for Exxon. And it goes for Iberdrola-owned Central Maine Power (CMP).

Recently, CMP has shown every sign of caring what the people of Maine think, because its license to make money delivering electricity to Mainers is on the line. But don’t be fooled by all the ads and flyers. CMP apparently cares about us as voters. It likely doesn’t care about us as customers any more than it ever did or ever will.

On this November’s ballot, Mainers have an unusual opportunity. By voting “yes” on Question 3, we can take more control of our electricity grid and decide within Maine and our Maine communities how reliable we want our power supply to be, and what kind and speed of transition we want off fossil fuels and onto renewable electricity.

We can vote to establish a customer-owned utility called Pine Tree Power to replace CMP and its companion for-profit Maine utility Versant, which is ultimately owned by the City of Calgary, nearly 3,000 miles away in the province of Alberta just east of the Rockies.

A reminder: This is only about replacing the companies that own and operate Maine’s “grid,” the wires and other infrastructure that deliver electricity to businesses and homes. These utilities cannot by law generate electricity.

I believe the odds are Pine Tree Power will be able to deliver electricity to us cheaper than CMP and Versant, however it’s generated. Pine Tree will be able to borrow money for the buyout and other purposes at lower interest rates than private owners because it can issue tax-free bonds akin to municipal bonds, and it will not be forwarding 8%-12% profit margins to shareholders.

There is a detailed plan for managing the buyout and handling the inevitable court challenges. There’s a detailed plan for electing the Pine Tree Board and making it answerable to customers. All this has been more than four years in the making and is in the public domain.

But the really important thing is that Pine Tree Power will belong to and be answerable to us, its customers. Its roots will be in our communities, and its best interest should lie in keeping us satisfied. If you want lots of rooftop solar and microgrids, Pine Tree has every reason to help you get that – contrary to CMP and Versant, which benefit from keeping their rate bases intact. If you want community solar, Pine Tree won’t be motivated to stall and make it expensive to connect your facility to the grid, as we’ve seen the for-profit utilities do.

And if you don’t have or don’t want solar, Pine Tree should be better positioned to find a rate structure that doesn’t penalize you. You will be one of their customer-owners just like the folks with solar panels.

This referendum is being watched across the U.S. A vote for Pine Tree could encourage other states and communities to take control of their energy systems. I think that would be great, but secondary. The greatest thing of all is what it could give us Mainers: control over our own power system at this vital time of energy transition.