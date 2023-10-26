Thursday night’s America East women’s soccer regular season finale between the University of Maine and the University of New Hampshire at Mahaney Diamond in Orono was postponed in the wake of the deadly shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday night.

No make-up date has been determined as yet.

In a press release, the University of Maine said it was “aware of the tragic events that have taken place in Lewiston and is closely monitoring the situation. Out of an abundance of caution, the University of Maine campus has been closed as our community confronts the horrible suffering in Lewiston and beyond.”

The press release also added that If assistance is needed, people are urged to call UMaine police at 207-581-4040. For further assistance, students and staff are encouraged to call the UMaine counseling center at 207-581-1392 or the Employee Assistance Program at 877-622-4327.

UMaine and UNH have both clinched playoff berths for the six-team America East playoffs but both could be facing a fast turnaround based on when the game is made up because the America East quarterfinals are scheduled for Sunday.

However, both could also clinch a quarterfinal-round bye.

UMaine would clinch a top two finish and a bye if it ties or beats UNH.

UNH would have to beat UMaine to earn a top-two finish.

Outcomes of other Thursday regular season finales will also impact the seeding.