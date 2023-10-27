Fund to support victims, recovery efforts following mass shooting event

PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation has established the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund in response to the devastating mass shooting events on Oct. 25 in Lewiston. The fund will collect and allocate donations to support victims of Maine’s worst gun tragedy on record and the organizational efforts that will help heal the city.

Adilah Muhammad, MaineCF board chairperson and Lewiston resident said, “We are heartbroken at this unspeakable violence, right here at home. The Maine Community Foundation is stepping up to help ensure that the community has the resources to respond to this terrible tragedy.”

“We are in grief, disbelief, and shock,” said MaineCF President and CEO Deborah Ellwood. “This fund provides an avenue for those who wish to help those impacted in the Lewiston-Auburn area. We must support each other and care for one another in this difficult time for our state.”

Donations may be made to victims and survivors or to the broader recovery effort at MaineCF.org or by mail to:

Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund

Maine Community Foundation

245 Main St.

Ellsworth, ME 04605

Donations to the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund will be distributed with deep community guidance, including from MaineCF’s statewide board, engagement by MaineCF’s Androscoggin County Committee and community steering committees.

MaineCF administrative fees will be waived and 100 percent of donations will go to support victims and the communityThe Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.