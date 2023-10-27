The annual event brings hiring employers together with eager job-seeking students

BANGOR — Eager job seeking students and alumni from Husson University will have the opportunity to meet with more than 70 organizations seeking interns and employees at the 2023 Fall Career Fair planned for Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The career fair, organized by Husson University’s Career Services, will be held at Newman Gymnasium on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 70 organizations are expected to attend, promoting internships, part-time and full-time opportunities in career fields including business, healthcare, technology, media, social services, and much more.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Husson students interested in internships, part-time jobs and full-time employment after graduation to interact with employers who are hiring,” said James Westhoff, director of Career Services. “Husson graduates have an amazing work ethic and are work-ready when they begin a new position, and that’s exactly what area employers are looking for.”

The Fall Career Fair will include businesses from many sectors including government, financial, healthcare, nonprofit, education, media, law enforcement and the service industry looking to fill internship and job positions now or in the near future. Bangor Savings Bank, Cross Insurance Center, MaineHealth, Maine People’s Alliance, The Jackson Laboratory, TownSquare Media, and the U.S. Navy will be among the organizations represented at the fair.

“We’re thrilled by the response of organizations that are hiring now or will be soon. Husson University students are sought after in the workforce,” said Westhoff.

The event is free and open to the public. Professional business attire is recommended.

