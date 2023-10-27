PORTLAND – Today, with the current situation in Lewiston, we are living in a state of complexity where feelings of separation, anxiety and uncertainty prevail. It seems too complicated.

These are normal feelings in abnormal times.

Community violence separates people from supportive social networks while also increasing feelings of anxiety and uncertainty. It not only affects those who have lost a loved one and survivors of tragedy, it spreads ‘dis-ease’ throughout the entire community and beyond. This is collective loss.

What the national news is not covering is the richness of diversity in many Maine communities. Maine is known as a safe and supportive community for children and families resettling from all over the world.

The current tragedy in Lewiston can reactivate personal losses and experiences from the past, as well as heighten levels of fear already present prior to Oct. 26. This is especially true for new community members who live with the uncertainty that comes with seeking asylum, as well as the lived experiences of people of color today and the deep-seeded fear inherited through historical trauma.

Our compassion as humans is needed now more than ever — to understand the complexity of experience for all those affected, and honoring our differences and pathways towards healing. We are at the intersection of great tragedy, as well as great possibility of rebuilding balance and healing in our communities.

Please reach out to Katy Sargent, grants and communications specialist, at katy@cgcmaine.org with any questions you may have.

