The state medical examiner’s office confirmed on Friday that all 18 people who died in the Lewiston mass shootings have been identified.

Here are the names of those who were killed and the location of their death, as provided by the Maine State Police on Friday night:

— Ronald G. Morin, 55, Schemengees Bar and Grille

— Peyton Brewer-Ross, 40, Schemengees Bar and Grille

— Joshua A. Seal, 36, Schemengees Bar and Grille

— Bryan M. MacFarlane, 41, Schemengees Bar and Grille

— Joseph Lawrence Walker, 57, Schemengees Bar and Grille

— Arthur Fred Strout, 42, Schemengees Bar and Grille

— Maxx A. Hathaway, 35, Schemengees Bar and Grille

— Stephen M. Vozzella, 45, Schemengees Bar and Grille

— Thomas Ryan Conrad, 34, Just-In-Time Recreation

— Michael R. Deslauriers II, 51, Just-In-Time Recreation

— Jason Adam Walker, 51, Just-In-Time Recreation

— Tricia C. Asselin, 53, Just-In-Time Recreation

— Aaron Young, 14, Just-In-Time Recreation

— William A. Young, 44, Just-In-Time Recreation

— Robert E. Violette, 76, Just-In-Time Recreation

— Lucille M. Violette, 73, Just-In-Time Recreation

— William Frank Brackett, 48, Just-In-Time Recreation

— Keith D. Macneir, 54, Just-In-Time Recreation

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Tricia C. Asselin, Keith D. Macneir and Stephen M. Vozzella’s names.