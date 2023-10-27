The University of Maine’s Kevin Jones has spent virtually all of his football playing days in the trenches.

He was a defensive end and a defensive tackle in his first two seasons at Bishop Shanahan High School in Downingtown, Pa. before being moved over to the offensive line his junior year.

He is the starting right tackle at UMaine and he is in his sixth and final season in Orono.

When Jones lines up against Albany on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a Coastal Athletic Association game at Morse Field in Alfond Stadium in Orono, it will be his 34th career game.

He is considered the “heart and soul” of the offensive line by Black Bear line coach Dave Bucar.

Jones was a preseason Phil Steele All-CAA second team selection.

One of his primary jobs is pass protection and he and his mates in the offensive line have done a respectable job of it.

UMaine’s quarterbacks have been sacked 15 times in eight games and the 1.9 sacks per game average is the fifth-lowest among 15 teams in the Coastal Athletic Association.

Over the past two games, senior quarterback Derek Robertson has been sacked just twice in 84 pass attempts.

“The worst thing ever is to have your quarterback get hit,” said the 6-foot-6, 310-pound Jones. “We have to do everything we can to make sure he doesn’t get touched.”

Protecting the quarterback is one of the lures of being an offensive lineman, said Jones.

“There is no better feeling than locking someone up one-on-one and seeing a pass go over your head,” said Jones, who added that another highlight is working together with the rest of his linemates to get the job done in pass protection or the running game.

“It’s five guys working as one, moving guys off the ball. It is the most selfless position on the field,” said Jones. “And I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

His first season was 2018 when the Black Bears reached the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals for the first time in school history.

He was a redshirt that season and didn’t play. He also received an extra year of eligibility thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In 2018, it was more of a learning year for me. We had Cody Levy and Liam Dobson (in the offensive line) and I have a lot of respect for those guys.

“I watched them play and modeled my game after them,” he said.

Levy and Dobson were All-CAA selections.

“There have been some ups and downs. We’ve had some different coaches,” said Jones referring to head coaches Joe Harasymiak, Nick Charlton and now Jordan Stevens.

“It has been quite the journey. I feel really blessed. I love it here. It has been a great six years. We’ve had great coaching staffs and I’ve learned from the older guys along the way,” said Jones, who is working on his MBA after receiving a degree in his triple major of business management, marketing and sports management.

UMaine head coach Stevens said Jones has been a model of consistency in his attitude and his play.

“He has a big frame so he has been able to cover guys up,” said Stevens. “He is physically strong and has the ability to stay in front of defenders. He does a really nice job in pass protection. He controls the edge really well.”

Bucar said Jones has done a “real good job.

“He is the leader of the (offensive line) group. We have put a lot on him. He handles the best pass rusher a lot of times. He has excelled in protecting the quarterback,” Bucar said.

The line coach also said he is tough and physical, has good feet and good lateral movement and he uses his hands really well to lock guys down.

“And he fights through everything. Bumps and bruises and whatever. He is out there every day. He hasn’t missed a practice or a game from training camp until now. I can’t say enough (good things) about him,” Bucar added.

“Playing banged up is the life of an offensive lineman. We always have something going on,” Jones said. “If I can play, I’m playing.”

He has had to be diligent while dealing with a herniated disk in his back that he had coming out of high school. And he has had to keep tabs on a torn ulnar cruciate ligament in his elbow that has required him to wear a brace the last two years.

“The trainers have been great. They have really helped me with those,” said Jones.

The native of Coatesville, Pa. wound up in Orono for several reasons.

“I liked the area. I wasn’t interested in going to a city school,” he explained. “The coaching staff and the players were great. It was one big brotherhood, a family. The guys always had each other’s backs on and off the field.”

The offensive line will be under intense scrutiny on Saturday because Albany leads the CAA in sacks with 26 in eight games.

Albany is 3-1 in the conference and 5-3 overall and is in the hunt for a playoff spot. UMaine is 1-4 and 2-6 and is playing the role of spoiler.

“We have a lot of respect for Albany but, at the end of the day, we don’t like them and they don’t like us,” said Jones. “But as (Stevens) tells us every week in practice, it’s all about perfecting our craft and getting better each day.”

