For most high school volleyball teams, the loss of 12 players to graduation would mean a rebuilding season, especially if four of those players were all-conference selections including three first-teamers.

But that’s not the case at Washington Academy in East Machias.

The Raiders simply reload.

The defending two-time state Class C champions returned just two starters off last year’s team and only one other returnee saw varsity playing time and that was at the end of the season and during the playoffs.

But the Raiders, who have been elevated to Class B this season, have rolled to a 16-0 record and have now won 62 consecutive matches, including the COVID year, entering Tuesday’s 6 p.m. state championship game against Yarmouth at Cony High School in Augusta.

Second seed Yarmouth, 13-3, is the defending four-time Class B state champion.

In the other state title games, top seed Narraguagus of Harrington, 15-1, will take on second seed Calais, 13-3, in the C final on Monday at 6 p.m. at Ellsworth High School and the A final will be played on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham between top seed Gorham, 14-2, and No. 3 Scarborough, 13-3.

Ninth-year Washington Academy head coach Corey Schwinn said the early maturation of his team has surprised him a little but he noted that “they are a very dedicated group. They love playing. They are committed to the sport. They work super hard in the offseason.”

He said his players were extra motivated during offseason workouts because they knew plenty of starting jobs were up for grabs.

“This was their chance to make a name for themselves,” said Schwinn.

The two returning starters are his daughter, sophomore Kellan Schwinn, and junior Reese Crosman.

They are both outside hitters.

Schwinn leads the team in kills and aces. She was an All-Penobscot Valley Conference third teamer a year ago as a freshman.

Junior Autumn Balyint was brought up to the varsity from the jayvee team as a defensive specialist after being an outside hitter for the jayvee team. She is the libero and she leads the team in digs.

All three have been having “fantastic” seasons according to Schwinn.

The other starters were on the jayvee team a year ago and one who has been particularly impactful has been sophomore setter Lily Hennessey, who leads the team in assists.

Washington Academy team photo 2023.

“She hustles like nobody else. She gets to the ball,” said Schwinn. “She sets from all around the court. We have an offensive-heavy program with lots of hits and kills.”

Sophomore Avery Libby is the right side hitter; another sophomore, Aubrey Hankins, is the middle hitter and freshman Aubrey Faulkingham also plays in the middle.

Juniors Grace Dennison and Jadalyn Graham are valuable players off the bench. Dennison is a setter and Graham is an outside hitter.

The Raiders have just two seniors in Claire Deal and Crystalann Kloeber so the future is very bright.

The other players are juniors Lola Smith, Abigail Maker and Taylor MacDonald.

The Raiders dropped just one set in their 16 matches and that was to Mount Desert Island.

The Raiders beat Yarmouth in straight sets in their lone regular season meeting this year but Schwinn said the Clippers are going to be a formidable opponent.

“They are the gold standard of volleyball programs in southern Maine,” said Schwinn. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for them.”

He said their regular season meeting with Yarmouth was a very tight match.

“Every set was a battle. What’s really cool is a lot of the girls know each other. They’ve created friendships over time. I have a lot of respect for the coaches they’ve had (over the years),” he said.

“It’s going to be a great game and a great celebration of the sport,” Schwinn said.

In the A final, Scarborough will be seeking its fourth state title in eight years while Gorham is looking for its first after losing in state championship matches in 2018 and last season.

Gorham and Scarborough split regular season matches, each winning 3-2 on the road.

In C, Narraguagus is attempting to annex its first state title after losing to Washington Academy 3-0 in last year’s final. Calais claimed the C title in 2017 but lost in the final in ‘18 and ‘19.

Narraguagus won both regular season matches with Calais 3-0 and 3-1.