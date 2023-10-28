The annual Maine Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony scheduled for Sunday at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland has been postponed out of respect for those affected by the mass shootings in Lewiston. Organizers said an announcement will be made soon on a new date for the event.

“The Maine Sports Hall of Fame joins our state in the healing process and to provide victims and their families with needed resources. All flowers and food for our induction ceremony have been donated to those affected,” the organization said in a news release.