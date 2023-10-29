I was shocked to learn that foreign governments, and entities that they own and control, are currently permitted to spend in Maine referendum elections.

Fortunately, Maine voters can vote yes on Question 2 this November to put elections back in the hands of Mainers — and out of reach from foreign government-owned entities.

In 1787, John Adams wrote to Thomas Jefferson, “You are apprehensive of foreign Interference, Intrigue, Influence. So am I.—But, as often as Elections happen, the danger of foreign Influence recurs.” This has certainly been true in Maine, where foreign government-owned entities and their affiliates have spent over $100 million dollars in referendum campaigns since 2020 — far dwarfing campaign contributions from regular Maine voters.

I served in the U.S. Army and am currently a volunteer organizer with Veterans for All Voters, an organization that deeply understands that we all have a collective duty to protect our democracy. That is why Veterans for All Voters is endorsing a yes vote on Question 2 — we must protect our elections from foreign interests and those who seek to disrupt our democracy.

I urge all Maine voters to join me in voting yes on Question 2 this November.

Jeffrey Carson

South Bristol

Election notice

The BDN will stop accepting letters and columns related to the Nov. 7 election on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Not all submissions can be published.