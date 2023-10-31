The United States Army prohibited Robert R. Card II from handling weapons and live ammunition while on military duty more than two months before he committed the largest mass shooting in Maine’s modern history.

While Card was training with his Army Reserve unit at West Point July 15, unit leaders directed and transported him to Keller Army Community Hospital, said Bryce Dubee, a spokesperson for the Army. On that date, Card had acted strangely, accusing his fellow soldiers of calling him a pedophile and shoving one who was a longtime friend of his. He locked himself in a hotel room that night, and the next morning he was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, according to a report from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 17, unit leadership learned that Card was at Four Winds Hospital, a New York mental health treatment facility that is not affiliated with the military, Dubee said. How he ended up there is unclear. Card spent two weeks at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office report.

When Card was returned to Maine on Aug. 3, the Army ruled Card should “not have a weapon, handle ammunition or participate in live-fire activity,” Dubee said. The Army also determined Card was “non-deployable” and his company commander was notified of the restrictions, he said.

In the nation’s deadliest mass shooting this year, Card killed 18 people and wounded another 13 at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille on Oct. 25. Police found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot Friday night.

New information released by the Army Tuesday reveals some of the events that led up to the shooting. But questions remain about why Card, who was gathering guns while he grew increasingly paranoid this year, was legally allowed to possess and purchase firearms in Maine.

As details have come out about Card, including his family’s concerns about his paranoia and Army Reserve members’ fears that he would “snap and commit a mass shooting,” experts have weighed in. Some say police should have triggered Maine’s yellow flag law, though it is not guaranteed that the process would have prevented a mass shooting.

While Card’s unit supported West Point summer training, there are no records showing he instructed or participated in any training, Dubee said.

Card enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2002. He was a sergeant and petroleum supply specialist in the Army Reserve, Dubee told the Bangor Daily News last week.

“Army Reserve soldiers are not authorized access to military weapons unless they are conducting unit-level, mandatory weapons training or authorized duty,” he said. “As such, Card did not have any access to Army-issued weapons.”

Card did not report to battle assembly in September or October, telling his unit that he had work conflicts and was unable to attend, Dubee said. While Card was eligible to retire as of March 2023, the Army has no records from Card requesting his retirement.

Army Reserve commanders have authority over their non-deployed soldiers only when they attend mandated training, including weekend events, like battle assembly where soldiers train with their units, and annual training.

“Given that the Army Reserve was aware of Card’s actions at West Point, they remained committed to providing care and support to him,” Dubee said.

The U.S. Army Reserve Command’s surgeon office and medical management “made multiple attempts to contact Card in the months following the events at Card’s annual training,” he said.