An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a threatening message was posted to social media on Saturday night following the deadly mass shooting in Lewiston on Wednesday night.

Michael Bowden was reported to the Somerset County sheriff’s deputies after he took a picture of himself with a gun and ammunition while sitting in the parking lot of the Palymyra Walmart, according to Michael Mitchell of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. Bowden, who had been terminated from that WalMart in 2021 according to officials, had captioned the photo posted to the social media platform Snapchat “Lewiston Part 2.”

A deadly shooting on Wednesday killed 18 people and injured 11 others in Lewiston.

The firearm in the photo has been identified by law enforcement officials as a Savage bold action hunting rifle.

Bowden had reportedly been seen frequenting the Palmyra WalMart parking lot at nights, including on Saturday evening, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Bowden was arrested at an Etna residence, and has been charged with a Class B offense of aggravated reckless conduct, as well as a Class D offense of domestic violence terrorism. The rifle pictured in the social media posts was recovered from Bowden’s residence and is being held as evidence.

Bowden was taken to the Somerset County Jail, where he was released on $10,000 cash bail. He will make an initial court appearance on Jan. 3, 2024.

Additional charges may be filed against Bowden. An investigation is ongoing.