Sixteen-year-old basketball phenom Cooper Flagg sent social media into a frenzy on Monday, announcing that he would be playing at Duke University next fall.

The Newport native announced his decision via Instagram, posting photos of himself on the cover of SLAM 247 Magazine, wearing Blue Devils threads and cracking a smile. His Instagram post received more than 213,000 likes, and hundreds of comments from fans around the world.

Back in his home state, Maine Basketball Hall of Famers and Newport natives alike were delighted to see Flagg take this unprecedented leap. Even legends like Andy Bedard and Skip Chappelle were at a loss for superlatives to describe Flagg’s accomplishment.

“It’s unbelievable. I don’t recall any athlete in Maine – at any age – getting this level of attention,” Chappelle said. The Old Town native was a state champion in high school, before playing and coaching at UMaine for a total of 24 years. Chappelle was a member of the 1960’s Celtics practice squad for multiple seasons. “It’s great for basketball.”

Bedard, an early 1990’s basketball prodigy and media sensation out of Mountain Valley, echoed Chappelle’s sentiments. Bedard went on to play at Boston College and UMaine, and now is head coach of Maine United, the AAU team Cooper helped vault into the national spotlight this summer at the Nike Peach Jam.

“Cooper’s on another planet,” Bedard said. “I’ve had a front row seat to see him play, and facts are facts. It’s so inspiring to see a star be born.”

At Nokomis High School, Cooper’s lifelong fans were equally – if not more – proud to learn the news.

“He was as tall as me when he was in first grade,” former Newport Elementary School principal and current Nokomis curriculum director Lori Merrow said with a smile. “He’s always been the kindest teammate and such a good human being. For him to represent this small, close-knit community makes me so proud.”

Nokomis Athletic Director Simon Elias reiterated Merrow’s statements, explaining that Cooper always keeps his hometown in the back of his mind, even since transferring to Montverde Academy in Florida more than a year ago.

“He helps run a summer basketball camp here for kids, and will sign as many autographs as he can,” Elias said. “He’s an easy guy to cheer for.”

Elias also raved about Cooper’s success on the hardwood at every stage of his budding career.

“The question has always been how his game will translate to the next level,” Elias said. “And every time he rises to the occasion. His ability to always make the right play – his IQ – regardless of the situation is what scouts are noticing. He’s so unique in that way.”

What makes Cooper’s college decision so special for the Newport community is its multi-generational passion for basketball, and its relationship with the Flagg family. Flagg’s parents Kelly and Ralph were basketball stars at Nokomis back in the day, even garnering followings themselves.

“I loved watching Kelly play when she was in high school – it was what everyone did,” Melissa Bragan, class of 2001 said. Bragan also has two sons of her own, one of whom currently attends Nokomis. “I was at her game when she scored her 1,000th point. It’s so exciting to see Cooper and Ace’s names all over Facebook. They’re making us proud.”