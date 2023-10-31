A Massachusetts man was arrested in Brunswick Tuesday after leading police on a chase.

Brunswick police said the Brunswick Communications Center got a 911 call hang up from near Cushing Street. Texting back to the number, the 911 dispatcher learned the caller needed police help.

As Brunswick police were coming to the area, they contacted the caller again, who alerted them to a truck quickly leaving the area. The caller said the driver was intoxicated and had made suicidal statements, according to police.

Police chased the truck on Route 1 toward Bath, where the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office and Bath Police Department laid spike mats on the road.

According to police, the driver turned around and headed back toward Brunswick, where his truck was ultimately stopped using spike mats. Police reported that they struggled to take the driver, Tyler Crossen, 22, of Harwich, Massachusetts, into custody.

Crossen was charged with eluding an officer, refusing to submit to arrest of detention, reckless conduct, aggravated criminal mischief, passing a roadblock, criminal speeding, and operating under the influence.

No one was injured during the chase or arrest, according to Brunswick police. Crossen’s bail was set at $10,000 and he was brought to Cumberland County Jail.