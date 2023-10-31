SPRINGFIELD, Maine — The neo-Nazi who touted his efforts to build a nazi training ground in this small town in northern Penobscot County sold his 10.6-acre property to a Massachusetts man last week.

Christopher Pohlhaus, founder of the neo-Nazi Blood Tribe, who co-owned the Springfield property with convicted felon Fred Boyd Ramey, has cleared everything, including his Nazi flag, from the property, according to listing photographs of the land.

Pohlhaus signed the closing documents on Oct. 19 from Gallatin County, Montana, and Ramey signed on Oct. 18 from Maricopa County, Arizona, according to the Penobscot County Registry of Deeds.

The property, at the heart of heightened public concern and several Maine legislative moves aimed at stopping the hate training ground, was sold for $39,000 on Oct. 20 in a remote closing, according to the Maine Multiple Listing Service.

The Springfield property Neo-nazi leader Christopher Pohlhaus purchased on Moores Road in for a Blood Tribe training camp and to build a white ethnostate in Maine. Credit: Kathleen Phalen Tomaselli / Houlton Pioneer Times

The Moores Road property was sold to Li Zuo of Malden, Massachusetts. with a quitclaim deed. A quitclaim deed transfers the title of a property faster but with few protections for the buyer. Zuo could not immediately be located for comment.

At the time of closing, Pohlhaus and Ramey paid the remaining amount due on a $25,110 mortgage to loan holders Steven and Lisabeth Hall of Woodville. The two men bought the 10.6-acre parcel from the Halls in March 2022, according to registry of deeds records.

Neither Pohlhaus nor Ramey could be reached for comment about the sale and their future plans in Maine.

While at the Springfield property, Pohlhaus began recruiting men to come work at his alleged compound to help him clear the land and prepare to build cabins for Blood Tribe followers. In multiple Telegram postings, Pohlhaus said they were camping in tents in the winter and training to become Blood Tribe soldiers. Telegram is an encrypted messaging board often used by white supremacists. And he frequently posted clips of his initiation spear rituals.

Pohlhaus set up a fundraising platform to help the Blood Tribe build their encampment on GiveSendGo, a Christian fundraising site similar to GoFundMe. At the time, his goal was $5,000. To date Pohlhaus has raised $6,708 with the most recent $250 donation paid directly to Pohlhaus 13 days ago.

Several Maine lawmakers floated potential legislation regarding beefing up Maine’s militia laws as well as outlawing paramilitary training encampments. Sen. Joe Baldacci of Bangor was one of the more vocal proponents of stopping Pohlhaus’ activities.

Additionally, a Lee Airbnb host was banned from the short-term rental site over her connections to Pohlhaus, following an opinion piece she wrote to the Lincoln News in support of Pohlhaus.

According to Airbnb investigators, Pohlhaus lived and worked at the The Loon’s Nest Lodge at Silver Lake, owned by Kathie Greear, when guests were present, a violation of Airbnb policies.

Last February, the Bangor Planet Fitness banned Pohlhaus because of his offensive clothing.

In the past year, Pohlhaus and Blood Tribe have joined other white supremacist groups in Maine and other states to rail against immigrants, people of color, Jewish people and LGBTQ+ individuals.

His last rally was in Florida in September with the Goyim Defense League. He has been relatively silent since then, although he is still recruiting for his upper Midwest rally, Blood on the Snow, on Telegram. The rally date and location are not known.