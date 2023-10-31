Messages of support to the greater Lewiston community have poured in from all over the world following last week’s mass shooting at Just-In-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar and Grille.

On Monday, a video taken by a passenger on Southwest Airlines flight 1843 recorded what happened when passengers learned that Andy Garmezy, a volunteer with National Crisis Response Canines, and his dog Cooper were on board.

Man and dog were on their way to Lewiston, where Cooper would provide the kind of comfort only four legs, fur and a wet nose can give victims, families, friends and first responders of the largest mass shooting in modern Maine history.

In the video, Garmezy addresses the passengers over the plane’s PA system and reads some of the notes they had written — most on Southwest Airlines napkins — in support of Lewiston.

Aboard my Southwest flight home, words of love and encouragement were given by flight passengers and members for the victims of the Lewiston. It was an emotional experience for everyone onboard flight 1843. Thank you L.L. Bean for activating the National Crisis Response Cainine.

Garmezy and Cooper had deployed to Lewiston at the request of L.L. Bean. Several employees of the Maine-based outdoor retailer reportedly had been killed in the shootings. In all, 18 people were killed by shooter Robert R. Card II, and 13 others were injured.

Card’s body was found after a 48-hour manhunt. He had died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, according to authorities.