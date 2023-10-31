Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

After hearing all kinds of reasons, names of victims, etc., for the horrific mass shooting in Lewiston, I believe that those including Gov. Janet Mills, the public safety commissioner, U.S. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins, U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, state police and many others are implicated in this tragedy. To quote a famed one liner, “You can’t handle the truth,” says it all.

The National Rifle Association in its infinite wisdom expresses lame comments like “guns don’t kill people, people kill people” and “the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun,” implying to me that with many guns being fired in a shootout, we are supposed to tell the difference between a good guy and a bad guy.

Bowing down to the NRA and others by opposing a red flag law is unacceptable, with only the obviously ineffective yellow flag version being passed.

Additionally, many adverse consequences can result from this senseless tragedy, including contempt for responsible gun owners and hunters. The individuals and agencies that refused to pass the red flag law will have to live with the tragic results of their tragic decision.

Joe Bertolaccini

Orrington