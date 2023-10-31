If you’ve spent any time at all in the Maine woods during deer hunting season, you probably have a story or two.

Maybe it’s about the monster buck that, like magic, appeared in your line of sight, and you brought it down with one perfect shot.

Maybe it’s a particularly moving morning spent with your dad, catching up on life and appreciating the natural beauty around you.

Maybe it’s meeting the love of your life at a tagging station. Registered your deer, and won your heart.

Maybe you had a tragic — and pungent — mishap with some doe urine.

Regardless, we want to hear your favorite hunting stories — the triumphant, the funny, the heartfelt and everything in between. And don’t forget to send a photo. You can fill out the form below, or email outdoors editor Julie Harris at jharris@bangordailynews.com. We’ll share the best ones in an upcoming story.