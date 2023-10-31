A South Portland legislator who was a champion of women’s rights for decades has died.

Lawmakers learned of the passing of Rep. Lois Galgay Reckitt, a Democrat, last night, said Rep. Traci Gere, D-Kennebunkport.

“She is a hero and an example to many of us and will be sorely missed,” Gere announced at the beginning of a meeting of the Legislature’s housing committee.

Reckitt, 79, sponsored an amendment to the Maine Constitution to enshrine the rights of women four times, including earlier this year.

She’s a member of the Maine Women’s Hall of Fame who spent 36 years leading Family Crisis Services in Cumberland County.

She served 15 years on the national board of directors of the National Organization for Women.

Reckitt co-founded the first chapter of NOW in Maine, the Maine Coalition for Human Rights, Maine Right to Choose and the Maine Women’s Lobby.

Last December, Gov. Janet Mills traveled to Reckitt’s home to swear her into office because she was recovering from surgery related to her colon cancer.

House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, paid tribute to Reckitt on Tuesday morning.

“I am so saddened by Lois’ passing,” she said in a statement. “She will be remembered as a trailblazer, a feminist icon and for her relentless efforts on behalf of Maine women and families. I was blessed to know Lois for five decades and I will never forget her courage, resiliency, and her fierce dedication to justice. Her legacy of leadership and her tenacity will continue to inspire us all.”

Gov. Janet Mills also paid tribute to Reckitt on Tuesday.

“Representative Reckitt was a tireless defender of the rights of women and girls throughout her life, wielding her sharp wit and her sense of humor to bring people together and to make a difference for her community. As the long-time executive director of Family Crisis Services in Cumberland County and, later, as a legislator for the people of South Portland, Lois never stopped trying to make our state better for everyone. In a week already marked by such deep loss, I am devastated to lose her as well. I knew Lois for nearly five decades; she was a dear friend, and I will miss her deeply. I extend my condolences to her friends, her family, and her community during this difficult time,” the governor said in a statement.