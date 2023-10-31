Mainers will be able to participate in sports betting starting on Friday.
On Wednesday, licensed operators will be able to start launching advertising for sports betting wagers, according to the Maine Gambling Control Unit of the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Wagers will go live at 9 a.m. Friday.
Final rules for the program were sent by Maine gaming regulators to Attorney General Aaron Frey’s office in July, setting the state up to roll out sports betting in November.
Maine regulators expect to make no more than $6.9 million in annual revenue, according to a fiscal estimate last year. Operators will be taxed at 10 percent of gross revenue. Mobile sports betting is expected to account for roughly 85 percent of betting.