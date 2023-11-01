ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk, “Growing Maine’s Clean Energy Economy Through Workforce Development and Innovation” at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.

Supported by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, the Governor’s Energy Office established the Clean Energy Partnership to convene leading experts, promote collaboration and provide funding to address the emerging needs of the clean energy economy. Join CEP Program Manager Tagwongo Obomsawin as she discusses the approximately $2.5 million in grants that were awarded in December 2022 to clean energy employers, educational institutions, industry associations and nonprofit organizations to develop new curricula, provide technical training and experiential learning, deploy new job placement services and offer other activities related to workforce development and training.

As CEP program manager, Obomsawin administers programs that support clean energy workforce development and innovation to advance Maine’s clean energy, climate, economic development and workforce goals — including Gov. Janet Mills’ ambition of more than doubling Maine’s clean energy and energy efficiency jobs by 2030.

All talks in the Mitchell Center’s Sustainability Talks series are free and are offered both remotely via Zoom and in person at 107 Norman Smith Hall. Registration is required to attend remotely. Visit the event webpage to register and receive connection information.



To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ruth Hallsworth, 207-581-3196 or hallsworth@maine.edu.