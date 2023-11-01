ORONO — Two University of Maine Cooperative Extension specialists and four UMaine students were recently honored with several awards on the national level, recognizing the impact their social media efforts and research has had on Maine’s community health education.

UMaine Extension garnered two first place Eastern Region Awards at the National Extension Association for Family and Consumer Sciences 89th annual session in September in Providence, Rhode Island.

The annual NEAFCS conference provides opportunities for professional growth for extension educators. Its mission is to improve the daily lives of individuals, families and communities through research-based programs.

“We are incredibly proud of our Extension staff and our UMaine students for their outstanding achievements and recognition at the NEAFCS annual session. These honors serve as a testament to their hard work, commitment to excellence and highlight the innovation UMaine Extension strives for in its programs,” says Hannah Carter, dean of UMaine Extension and associate provost for online and continuing education at UMaine. “Their dedication and contributions have not only brought recognition to UMaine Extension but have also made a significant impact in the field of family and consumer sciences by inspiring individuals and families to make healthy food choices part of their everyday lives.”

Assistant Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program coordinator and social media coordinator Alex Gayton along with UMaine students Kaylah Kilby, Kayla Parsons, Kaylee Porter, and Maegan Smith received the first place Eastern Region Social Media Education Award. The award recognizes the exceptional efforts in providing nutrition education to the public through science-based resources while utilizing the innovative use of social media platforms. The NEAFCS Social Media Education Award was established in 2018.

Parsons

UMaine Extension educator Kathy Savoie received the first place Eastern Region Program Excellence through Research Award. The award emphasizes the use of research to improve existing programs or to develop new ones. In receiving the award, Savoie was recognized for conducting a volunteer survey which helped guide future food safety education interventions for volunteers. Additionally, her research identified the need to provide consistent food safety programs statewide, and update UMaine food safety resources to align with activities of volunteers.

“I am honored to receive the first place Eastern Region Social Media Education Award alongside my talented team of UMaine students. This recognition validates our efforts to provide science-based nutrition education through social media platforms. We are committed to reacting and empowering the public with accurate and reliable information. Thank you to NEAFCS for this prestigious award,” says Gayton.

“I am grateful to be awarded the first place Eastern Region Program Excellence through Research Award. Conducting the volunteer survey was a collaborative effort, and I am thrilled that our findings have contributed to improving food safety education interventions for volunteers. This recognition motivates me to continue conducting impactful research that positively impacts our programs and the communities we serve,” says Savoie.



For more information about the awards and the program, contact Kate McCarty, kate.mccarty@maine.edu or 207-781-6099 or visit the UMaine Extension Food & Health website.