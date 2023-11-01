A case of tuberculosis has been reported at the University of Maine at Machias.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed university officials about the tuberculosis case on Oct. 24, but the symptomatic individual was last on the Machias campus on Oct. 16, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

All close contacts have been notified and university officials continue to monitor the situation, the TV station reported.

Symptoms of tuberculosis include a bad cough that lasts three or more weeks, coughing up blood or sputum, chest pain, weakness or fatigue, chills, fever, or loss of appetite, among other signs, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People with latent tuberculosis may not show symptoms.

Tuberculosis is spread through the air when someone coughs, speaks or sings, the CDC states.

Tuberculosis can be fatal.