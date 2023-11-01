Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Election day is less than a week away now. Bangor residents will be voting on their new School Committee members. Please join me in supporting Cheri Hunter for the School Committee this election. Hunter is a neighbor, a friend and almost like a second mother to me over the years. She worked at Bangor Federal Credit Union for 27 years, eventually retiring to raise her two kids, the youngest of whom goes to Bangor High School.

Hunter cares about not only education but children in general. She wants to see all students become successful, and is always willing to help them reach their dreams. Hunter supports the wonderful educators not only in the district but all over the country. She knows they play many different roles in the lives of children and you cannot support a school until you support its teachers.

Hunter is committed to making schools safer for all students and staff. She is committed to making sure every student and teacher is welcomed in our district. She actively supports unions and believes teachers should have a voice. Her end goal is to make Bangor the school district it was 10 years ago, when our schools were getting blue ribbon awards.

A vote for Hunter this Nov. 7 guarantees safety for your Bangor students.

Dawson Nevells

Bangor