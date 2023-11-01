Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I believe voting yes on Question 3 will empower Mainers to meet the challenges of climate change. Central Maine Power and Versant Power with their profit-driven goals seem committed to maintaining the current cumbersome centralized grid. Large corporate grids have exacerbated extreme weather emergencies in California, Texas and most recently in Hawaii. It is time to renovate Maine’s electrical grid to address the needs of our future.

Question 3 will create consumer-owned Pine Tree Power with the vision to develop a climate ready grid. A system of networked microgrids can be developed that would enable community solar and wind farms to connect to the statewide grid. Battery storage could provide energy when needed to these decentralized and networked micro-grids. Readers can learn more at pinetreepower.org.

In 2022, CMP and Versant sent more than $187 million in profits to shareholders, including foreign shareholders, while asking for 30 percent rate hikes. That $187 million could be used instead to make innovations to our grid. I believe local Maine managers are best suited to plan and maintain our grid services, not corporate leaders who are beholden to shareholders in Spain, Qatar, Norway and Canada. Maine has a thriving solar industry with a generation of knowledgeable experts. Offshore wind is another energy source with a future in Maine. We need local renewable energy experts to lead Maine.

It’s time to take charge of our electric grid. Vote yes on Question 3 for Pine Tree Power.

Eleanor Weisman

Knox