An outdoor facility with six new tennis courts and four pickleball courts at Bangor High School has been attracting players, and Bangor High School athletic director Steven Vanidestine is hoping to add lights to it in the near future.

“This is a much needed addition to our physical education program, athletics and the community,” Vanidestine said. “Tennis and pickleball are very popular activities that attract a wide variety of people several months of the year.”

Bangor tore down its old tennis courts because they had eroded and become unsafe over time.

Vanidestine estimated the cost of the facility at $1.2 million, which was paid for by the Bangor School Department.

Adding the lights could cost another $200,000 or more, he said. “But we have installed all the electricity we need underground. All we need to do is put the light poles up and hook up the lights.”

The new tennis-pickleball courts have continued the upgrades to sports facilities in Bangor.

Two years ago, Cameron Stadium had its grass surface replaced with artificial turf, and a new eight-lane track was installed around it. That was courtesy of a $2.73 million bond issue approved by Bangor voters.

The new track was the site of the 2022 State Class A track and field meet and last June’s New England High School meet.

The football field has hosted playoff games and will do so again this year.

The field is also used by the Bangor High School soccer, field hockey and lacrosse teams, as well as the football team and other schools have used it as well.

Vanidestine said he would like to host Maine Principals Association-sponsored regional and state championship events at the new courts.

And he said he has been informed by the MPA that they are considering adding pickleball as a sanctioned sport and Vanidestine said he would welcome it.

“We have a couple of people here who would like to coach it and hopefully we will have enough kids to play it,” said Vanidestine, who noted that it is one of Bangor’s physical education offerings.

Vanidestine said there would have to be at least 10 teams in the state in order for the MPA to add it to its list of varsity sports.

But he also stated that they want the community to take advantage of the facility, too.

“It’s just not a school site,” he said.

He has entered into an agreement with Bangor’s Husson University so their women’s tennis team can use it.

Vanidestine said he has added a request for funding for the lights to the Bangor School Department.

“I feel guilty [asking for them]. A lot of things have been given to us lately. I will push for it but I’m going to be reasonable. It may be a year or two before we get the funding depending upon what else is needed in the system. But I understand. That’s fair,” he said.