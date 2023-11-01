Lewiston and Edward Little of Auburn played their annual “Battle of the Bridge” on Wednesday night in an iteration of the high school rivalry game that was like no other.

Only nine days prior, 18 people were killed in a Lewiston mass shooting. But their yearly regular season football finale gave the Twin Cities the opportunity to come together, putting their community first and the fierce rivalry second.

“This has always been the one game that really mattered, and there are twice as many people here as usual,” Jacob DuBois, who played defensive tackle for the Lewiston Blue Devils until his graduation last year, said. “It’s not just city against city this time.”

Prior to kickoff, the Blue Devils and Red Eddies locked arms in the middle of Don Roux Field, joined by dozens of first responders and their families. Lewiston Superintendent Jake Langlais and Police Chief Dave St. Pierre gave speeches from the center of the field, reciting the names of the 18 victims and thanking the dozens of first responders in attendance for their service.

From left: Fans cheer on the Lewiston High School Blue Devils football team Wednesday night. Lucy Brown-Lepore cheers on the Blue Devils. Brown-Lepore’s son, Jayden Brown, is a senior on the team. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The crowd responded with impassioned cheers and screams. A live performance of the national anthem by the legendary James Taylor — coupled with a helicopter flyover — only energized the massive crowd more.

Lewiston and Edward Little High School football players watch James Taylor sing the national anthem before their annual cross-river rivalry game on Wednesday night. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

“It’s nostalgic,” Lewiston kindergarten teacher Tara Bryant said. “But it also feels totally different.”

On the turf, the players’ emotions mirrored the crowd’s.

“I’ve felt remorse this past week, but also the high intensity the team brings me,” four-year varsity defensive tackle Jayden Brown said. “I’m glad that I’m here.”

Sitting at 3-5 in the Class A North standings and on the playoff bubble going into the game, Lewiston could only advance to the postseason with a victory over its winless rival. Come gametime, however, the Red Eddies of Auburn were equally prepared to leave it all out there.

“It’s the biggest game of the year. All we really want to do is beat Lewiston,” junior Red Eddy running back Hunter Baker said. “We have to put our emotions aside and come out here and show that we’re good.”

Unfortunately for Lewiston, Baker’s team did that off the bat. Forcing a three-and-out on the Blue Devils’ first drive, Edward Little smothered the Lewiston punt, and senior linebacker Drew Smith took it all the way to the house to open the scoring.

Lewiston High School quarterback Jeffrey Randall scrambles with the football Wednesday night, in Lewiston. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Two drives later, the Red Eddies were at it again, spoiling a long Lewiston drive with a fumble recovery at their own 12-yard line. One long bomb to junior wide receiver Bennett DuBois later, DuBois quickly made it 12-0 Edward Little off a goal-line slant pass from senior Kade Masselli.

But the Blue Devils weren’t about to lose in front of their fans or say goodbye to their playoff dreams.

Lewiston High School’s Jayden Sands catches the ball while Edward Little High School’s Bennett DuBois covers him Wednesday night in Lewiston. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Rallying behind some physical play from both sides, culminating in eight total personal fouls and one Red Eddy ejection, Lewiston strung together more than just your average comeback. Led by 235-pound senior running back Joe Dube and 6’4” junior tight end Ryker Paradis, the Blue Devils scored 34 unanswered points to take home the Alan Clark Sr. Memorial Trophy when it mattered most.

“We all know what the stakes are. There’s more in this game than a lot of us have in life right now,” said Dube, who had three rushing touchdowns in the 34-18 win. “It’s nice to come out, put a good team win together and bring that trophy home.”

Edward Little High School’s Jack Pepin fends off Lewiston High School football players Wednesday night in Lewiston. The Blue Devils won the annual cross-river rivalry game. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

After the game, both teams gathered at midfield, breaking down one huddle in unison.

“Everyone in the city needs to hear this!” Alan Clark Jr. shouted from the center of the huddle. “One, two, three, strong!”

Correction: An earlier version of this article misstated the number of people who died in last week’s Lewiston shooting.