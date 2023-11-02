BANGOR – St. Benedict, St. Cecilia, and St. Elizabeth were among the saints represented during an All Saints’ Day celebration held at St. John Church in Bangor on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Dressed as their favorite saints, third-graders from All Saints Catholic School in Bangor led the opening procession of the All Saints’ Day Mass celebrated at the church. Then, after the homily, the students joined Father Joseph Osunde, OP, at the foot of the altar where they each shared their saint’s name and patronage. Father Osunde and parishioners learned, for example, that St. Frederick of Ultrecht is the patron saint of the deaf community, while St. Catherine is the patron saint of fire prevention.



“Fire prevention, wow. So, there is a saint for that,” Father Osunde exclaimed.



Other saints present included King David, St. Francis of Assisi, St. Joseph, St. Lucia, St. Mary, St. Thérèse of Lisieux, St. Theresa, and St. Victoria.

“All Saints’ Day is such a special day for our school community as we are ‘all saints,’” said Johanna Lake, principal. “Our third-graders especially work so hard to prepare for this day which is a great reminder that the saints inspire us and give us a model of Christian living to follow.”

“Today, our feast reminds us that we all are potential candidates for heaven. Our feast reminds us that God wants us to be holy,” Father Osunde said in his homily. “The feast of today tells us that we are actually sharers in the holiness of God.”