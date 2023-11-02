SACO — Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution is pleased to announce a new hire and five promotions across various departments.

Mikey Rague has been promoted from AVP, market manager to VP, market manager at the Old Orchard Beach branch. Rague began as a seasonal teller, where he dedicated his time for six years before accepting a full-time position as a customer relationship associate in the OOB branch in August of 2018. He was promoted to customer relationship officer shortly after in 2019 and promoted to assistant branch manager and assistant vice president in 2020. Mikey was promoted to his current position as the market manager of the OOB branch in May of last year.

Heather Forgea has been promoted to retail loan underwriting supervisor. Forgea joined SBSI as a retail loan processor in August of 2015. In 2019, she moved to the underwriting department with a promotion to retail loan underwriter/facilitator. In January of 2022, Forgea was promoted to retail loan underwriting officer.

Zach Golojuch has been promoted to assistant vice president. Golojuch joined the bank in January of 2019 as a retail loan processor. He was promoted to loan processing team lead in January of 2021, and then promoted to his current position of retail loan processing supervisor in January of 2022.

Kathleen Grenier has been promoted to branch operations manager at the Scarborough branch. Grenier joined SBSI in August of 2012 as a teller in the Westbrook branch, and in 2018 was promoted to customer relationship associate. Grenier joined the Scarborough Team in 2021 and was promoted to customer relationship officer in 2022.

Michelle Bellerose has been promoted to senior commercial loan administrator. In addition, Bellerose has also become an officer of the bank. Bellerose joined the business services team in 2014 and at the beginning of this year, was promoted to commercial loan administrator II.

Jessi Knowlton has been hired as vice president, market manager at the South Portland branch. Knowlton has worked in a variety of roles at Key Bank over the years, with her most recent being an AVP, branch manager in Saco.