Dennis Pike, a former Franklin County sheriff, has died.

Pike served as Franklin County sheriff from 2001 to 2012, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a social media post announcing his death.

Before serving as county sheriff, Pike served in the Farmington Police Department starting in 1966. All told, he spent more than four decades in law enforcement.

“Sheriff Pike was a beloved figure in the Farmington area and held the respect of many. During his 46 years, he was known for his kind demeanor and was always generous with a smile. He will be forever remembered here at the Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.